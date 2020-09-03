e-paper
Home / Cities / Asha workers are the real corona warriors: Ludhiana civil surgeon

Asha workers are the real corona warriors: Ludhiana civil surgeon

cities Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Asha workers, who have been facing the wrath of residents in micro-containment zones, have got the backing of Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga.

In a statement on Thursday, Bagga vehemently opposed the vicious rumours doing the rounds of social media that accuse Asha workers of being involved in organ harvesting racket.

Lauding their services, Bagga said, “Asha workers are the real corona warriors who are working round-the-clock to motivate suspected patients to get tested. Besides, they are providing health-related information to patients in home isolation,” he said.

“But most importantly, they are bringing pregnant women to hospitals during pandemic and also ensuring the continuation of vaccination programme among children in these times,” he added.

The civil surgeon added, “Over the last few days, instead of honouring these corona warriors, some mischievous elements have been trying to tarnish the image of Asha workers and the health department by spreading false and misleading propaganda on social media.”

Recently, a letter by the Birmi village panchayat of Raikot stated that they will not allow Covid testing in the village as there is no treatment available for Covid-19.

