ASI booked for murder in Faridkot

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:32 IST

Faridkot Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmail Singh of Faridkot Police Lines has been booked for murder, after a 21-year-old man he had entered into a brawl with on July 4 succumbed to injuries at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) at Ludhiana on Thursday night. The victim has been identified as Arshdeep Singh.

“In his statement before death, Arshdeep said that ASI Gurmail Singh attacked him with a knife-like weapon on his chest and hand. He was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot on July 4, from where he was referred to DMCH, Ludhiana, on Thursday night,” the police said.

SP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the ASI was suspended immediately after the incident and a case had been registered against him. “A medical board was formed to conduct the post-mortem and appropriate sections have been added in the FIR after the man’s death,” he added.

A case is registered under Sections 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 379 (theft) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the City police station in Faridkot.