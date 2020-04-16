ASI Harjeet Singh promoted for showing exemplary courage

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:03 IST

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off in an attack by a group of ‘Nihangs’ when he was enforcing curfew at Patiala Sabzi Mandi, has been promoted to the rank of sub inspector (SI) in recognition of his exemplary courage. Three other police personnel involved in the incident have been awarded the Director General’s commendation disc.

DGP Dinkar Gupta took the decision after consulting chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday. Inspector Bikkar Singh, SHO of Patiala Sadar Police Station, ASI Raghbir Singh, and ASI Raj Singh are the three police officials awarded for display of exemplary courage and devotion to duty during the enforcement of curfew, access control and social distancing measures at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala, on April 12, a government release said.

Making an exception from the laid-down norms, Gupta has also conferred the DGP’s commendation disc on Yadwinder Singh, a non-uniformed official of the mandi board, who is posted in Market Committee, Patiala, recognising that he was part of the joint party of the police and the mandi board.

The DGP said the promotion/awards were in recognition of the display of outstanding devotion to duty, patience in the face of provocation, courage and presence of mind of all these men, and to motivate other police officers to continue performing their duties without any fear. “Besides promoting ASI Harjeet Singh to the local rank of SI, his name has also been approved for inclusion in List D-II, which is a fast track route for promotion to the substantive rank of ASI (his substantive rank is head constable), as laid down in the Punjab Police Rules for recognition of police officials of exceptional merit,” said Gupta.

All four police officers and Yadwinder Singh were seriously injured in the incident. Harjeet, whose left hand was reattached by doctors after a seven-and-a-half hour long operation, is still admitted in PGI, Chandigarh, and is under close medical supervision, said a police spokesperson.