ASI who shot at woman remained in touch with cops for 20hrs after incident

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:12 IST

After shooting at his friend’s wife, assistant sub-inspector Sukhpal Singh reportedly tried his best to create a false alibi.

As per police sources, the ASI remained in touch with his colleagues over the phone for at least 20 hours after the crime and told them that the woman was posing for a selfie with his gun when it accidentally went off. However, he later switched off the phone and has been absconding ever since. His reportedly took his family along too.

Police sources say that some of his relatives too have locked their houses and fled as they fear the cops may harass them.

The special investigation team (SIT) formed by police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has conducted raids at various places, but has so far been unable to zero-in on him.

The cops had come to know about his involvement in the crime after he had a conversation with some cops about the incident. The cops had advised him to surrender but the ASI paid no heed to them. “He thought that nobody would find out about the crime as he had threatened the victim’s daughters to keep mum,” police sources said.

The victim, in her statement, stated that she works as an advisor with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). She said that the accused came to her house on Tuesday and started demanding money and suddenly opened fire. The first bullet missed her but he fired again and the second bullet hit her stomach.

Police say the victim’s daughters have also narrated the same story.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east) Davinder Chaudhary said a hunt in on for the arrest of the accused. He added they are trying to find out if the ASI opened fire at the woman with his service revolver or some other weapon. “Things will be clear once we arrest the ASI,” the ACP added.

As per information, the ASI had himself taken the woman to the hospital after the incident. He had also threatened the woman’s daughters to keep mum.