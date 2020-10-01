Assam BJP leader arrested in connection with police recruitment scam

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 11:57 IST

A leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a paper leak scam related to a written examination to recruit 587 police sub-inspectors (S-Is).

The examination to recruit the S-Is was cancelled following the paper leak on social media on September 20.

Diban Deka (43), who had unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate from the Barkhetri assembly seat in Assam’s Nalbari district in 2011, was arrested from Patacharkuchi in newly created Bajali district late at night on Wednesday, 10 days after the scam was unearthed.

There is no clarity yet on whether he was arrested or surrendered along with his wife at Patacharkuchi police station.

Assam Police officials involved in the investigation of the case haven’t responded to calls and messages from HT.

Deka was brought to Guwahati by a team of the criminal investigation department (CID) and is reportedly being interrogated to find out his exact role in the scam. He will be produced in a court in Guwahati later on Thursday.

PK Dutta, another prime accused in the case and a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who is suspected to have lured the aspirants with the promise of S-I’s jobs in exchange for cash, is still absconding.

Nearly 66,000 aspirants were scheduled to appear for the cancelled examination.

Assam Police’s crime branch and the CID are probing the case and have arrested over a dozen suspects in the case.

Deka and Dutta are accused of getting hold of the question paper and giving it to select candidates, who had allegedly paid them in cash.

Investigation has revealed that several job aspirants had stayed at a hotel in Guwahati, which is owned by Dutta, and had appeared for a mock test in another hotel a day ahead of the written examination that was slated to be held on September 20.

“Deka had arranged for the question paper for the mock test conducted at a Guwahati hotel. We need to establish the link between Deka and Dutta,” Gyanendra Pratap Singh, additional director-general of police (ADGP) (law and order), Assam Police, had told media persons on Monday.

Earlier this week, Assam Police had issued a lookout notice for both Dutta and Deka and announced a cash reward of Rs 100,000 each for any information leading to the arrest of these absconders.