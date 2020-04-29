At 29%, J&K’s recovery from Covid-19 better than national average of 23%

cities

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 01:29 IST

Despite coronavirus infections going past 564 in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the state is showing a healthy recovery rate with few patients needing ventilator support. In fact, J&K recovery percentage at 29% is more than the national average which stands at 23%, as on Tuesday evening.

Experts said this could indicate better immunity or a weaker strain of virus in the Valley. They also said that those who were infected in the Valley did not need ventilator support during their ailment.

Of 29,974 Covid cases in the country, 6,868 have recovered, taking the national recovery rate to 23%, while 939 have died, putting the national figure at 3.1%.

Till Tuesday evening, J&K had 564 cases, with eight deaths which makes for around 1.41% death rate, and 164 recoveries makes a recovery rate of around 29%.

In Kashmir, with 134 out of 507 cases having recovered, the recovery translates into 26.4% and six deaths make for 1.18 %.

Dr Salim Khan, head of the department of social and preventive medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar, said that people must not panic as positive cases in Kashmir are around 500. He said, “This is due to aggressive testing of contacts of declared positive patients. As of now severe cases from the community coming to hospital is very negligible and the situation shows no cause for alarm, but we still cannott lower our guard.’’

Dr Khan, also the nodal officer of Covid-19 team, said that 1000–1500 samples are tested every day, so 20–30 covid cases will show up. Our percentage of positive cases according to number of tests is around 3 to 4%, less than many other states. It also varies from state to state as per testing of samples,’’ he said.Currently every suspicious patient in Kashmir is tested on an urgent basis, he added.

Dr Amjid Ali, consultant at GMC Baramulla, which has seen many Covid cases, said there were two possibilities—either the strain of virus is weak or people here have a good immunity. “People in Ladakh and Jammu are more alert to social distancing, and if in we seriously abide by precautions, cases will come down in Valley, too.’’ However, he said that no research has been conducted yet but these are the indicators from the patient records coming to various hospitals and Covid-19 designated centres.

Baramulla district , with three deaths, has 67 positive cases so far, and half the Valley’s Covid-19 deaths have been from this district. However, doctors say that most patients admitted in the medical college didn’t need any ventilator support, and 21 patients were discharged after recovery.

“Most patients are fine and didn’t require medical intervention other than the required protocol for Covid patients across the country. Despite fresh cases showing up, our recovery rate is very encouraging,’’ said Dr Masood, the medical superintendent of Baramulla Medical College.

Medical personnel are optimistic at SKIMS, one of J&K’s biggest hospitals which has admitted the maximum number of Covid-19 patients in Kashmir. “The recovery of patients is a good sign. I think God has been kind to us,’’ said Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent at SKIMS.