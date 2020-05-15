e-paper
Home / Cities / At 41.2mm, Ludhiana records highest May rainfall in 23 years

At 41.2mm, Ludhiana records highest May rainfall in 23 years

Expert cites more than normal events of western disturbances in the north-western regions for low temperatures and frequent rainfall this year

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 20:21 IST
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Commuters rushing their way to home as it rained in Ludhiana on May 14.
A 41.2mm rainfall in a fortnight, Ludhiana broke 23-year-old record of highest rainfall in May. Only on four occasions in the last 50 years, the district had received over 40mm rainfall during May.

KK Gill, professor of agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said, said the district received 70.1mm rainfall in 1977, followed by 75.8mm in 1986.

After 11 years, Ludhiana recorded more than 100mm (100.2 mm) rainfall in 1997. Now after 23 years, it happened again and only within 15 days, the district recorded 41.2mm rainfall.

She cited occurrence of more than normal events of western disturbances in the north-western regions for low temperatures and frequent rainfall this year.

“Highest temperature this month recorded was 30 degrees Celsius, however, it started declining with the onset of western disturbances and the region experienced five rainfall events during first fortnight itself. May recorded 66 % above normal rainfall, which is 31mm,” said Gill.

Below normal temperature had been witnessed since the beginning of the year and cold day conditions prevailed in the region since January.

In January, which recorded 12.8mm above normal rainfall, the day temperatures were below normal by 2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures were above normal by 1 degree Celsius.

February was near normal in respect of maximum temperatures but minimum temperatures were 0.6 degree Celsius above normal.

“March generally witnesses transition of winter to summer conditions, however, the maximum temperatures remained below normal almost throughout the month this year. The average maximum temperature remained 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal as the month received 69mm rainfall, almost double of the normal 23.6mm,” said Gill.

In April, no moderate to severe heat wave conditions prevailed as maximum temperatures remained 3 degrees Celsius below normal, said professor Gill.

The weather is likely to be dry after May 15, she said, adding the condition is favourable for agricultural operations.

