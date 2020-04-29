At home in Chandigarh, says BJP MP Kirron Kher taking on Congress criticism on absence

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:20 IST

Amid the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, the slugfest between BJP and Congress leaders has intensified with city MP Kirron Kher releasing a video on social media, countering Congress allegations about her going missing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the six-minute video clip, Kher questioned the timing of the Congress allegations, and said, “I’m in my house in Sector 7, Chandigarh. I am doing all my work on the telephone and even meeting people here.”

The trigger for Kher’s outburst were Congress leaders’ tweets. “Lagatar tweet kar rahe ki dokhebaaz hein sansad, yahan par hein nahi sansad, bahar kyu nahi ja rahi sansad. Kya chahete hein aap? Election mein toh mujhe hara nahi pate, corona ho jaye toh mar jaye agla,” she said taking them on.

Kher, who said she is diabetic and above 60, asked the Congress leaders, “Are your mothers, wives and daughters going out?”

‘WILL RESPOND IN ELECTIONS’

“I didn’t even see (former MP Pawan Kumar) Bansal sahab. The person who never made tea at home is now getting photos clicked, showing himself cooking. Is it believable? His white kurta is shining! Where food is being distributed to poor, you people reach there just get your selfies clicked. At least respect the poor,” she said.

Addressing Congress leaders, Kher said, “You say I am in Mumbai. I wish I was there because my family is there. I am alone here in Sector 7, while you all are with your families.”

“I will respond to you in the next elections. Even after losing twice you are not satisfied. We should not play politics during the current crisis.”

On Tuesday, Bansal had also released a media statement and criticised the UT administration’s Covid containment efforts.

The Chandigarh Congress has been pointing out that if Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, the UT advisor, deputy commissioner and other officers can hold meetings every day in the war room, then why can’t MP Kirron Kher join in and highlight issues of residents.

CHEEKY RESPONSE FROM CITY CONGRESS CHIEF

Chandigarh Congress president Pradeep Chhabra said, “The local MP has been missing for a month now. Today, when businesses are closed due to the lockdown and people have lost their means of earning, shouldn’t she raise her voice for electricity, water bill and tax exemption for residents?”

Responding to Kher’s video, Chhabra tweeted, “But in your video you rightly admitted that your family is in Mumbai and our family is here. Rightly so madam. Chandigarh is our family. We are with our family. We always will be with Chandigarh, our family.”