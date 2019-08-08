At least 300 illegal structures in Pune Cantonment Board need to be demolished: activists

cities

Pune: Pune, one of cities on way to become a smart city, has fallen prey to illegal occupation of public land. One could find squatters gobbling up land meant for public use across Camp, one of the oldest localities of Pune.

The Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) 2016 report stated that roadside parking and encroachments are primary cause of congestion and severe traffic problems on city’s internal roads.

Pune civil society members and cantonment civic rights activists have demanded immediate demolition of at least 300 illegal structures in Pune Cantonment area to preserve the urban green space of the city.

Activists allege that successive Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) administration has done precious little to demolish the said structures and misuse of public spaces. Alleged lackadaisical approach of authorities has given rise to rampant unauthorised stalls, encroachment of footpaths and misuse of public spaces.

Netraprakash Bhog, advocate and cantonment rights activist, who has been fighting against illegal constructions in Camp area, said that there was no fear amongst the violators as they know that the authorities lack teeth to enforce law on the ground. “As a result, encroachers keep adding floors to their existing establishments throwing cantonment rules out of the window. One can see public space violation turning Camp into a crowded area. At least 300 illegal structures have cropped up the area. Strict action is needed to preserve the military nature of the cantonments which are green lungs of our society,” he said.

According to an RTI information collected by Bhog in 2013, the number of illegal structures within the limits of Pune Cantonment Board area over the years stood at 224. The number touched 1,074 till 2008. The official reply of Pune Cantonment Board regarding action taken against illegal structures is that notices have been issued under Section 248 of the Cantonments Act 2006 to all constructions, activists allege.

According to the laid down guidelines, illegal structures within the cantonment limits are served demolition notices under Section 248 of Cantonments Act 2006, followed by demolition. The owners have the right to appeal to Principal Director Defence Estates (PDDE) against the demolition notice issued to them.

Bhog said, “Pune Cantonment Board has been issuing notices to violators all these years, but no demolition has taken place till date. When municipal corporations can act against illegal structures, why cannot Pune Cantonment Board act tough as per law under the supervision of the army? Pune Cantonment Board must act fearlessly and set an example.”

Amit Kumar, Pune Cantonment Board chief executive officer, said, “Notices are issued to violators under the cantonment act after which the violators go for an appeal. There are quite a number of cases where notices have been issued by the board. Action is taken after completion of the procedure by the board. The board si taking action in these cases as per the laid norms.”

Encroachments an eyesore for Camp residents

Authorities admit that many of the evicted reappear on the same or nearby spots after some time. They claim that a crackdown has been launched against squatters and unauthorised vendors.

Supreme Court has issued directive stating “every citizen has a fundamental right of movement and this cannot be allowed to be infringed by a few violators in public and apathy of state authorities”. Despite court directives, local authorities have not been able to root out the problem all these years.

