At least 7 reported dead after tourist vehicle rolls off cliff in Kullu

At least seven tourists were reported to have died and and about 10 people suffered injuries after a tourist vehicle fell into a gorge in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The accident took place at around 8:30 pm on the National Highway-305.

Deputy Commissioner of Kullu District, Ashutosh Garg, said that 17 people were travelling in the vehicle including the driver, adding that those injured in the accident were first admitted to Banjar hospital from where they were shifted to the Kullu hospital following the first aid.

"As per the initial report, there were 17 people travelling in the vehicle including the driver. Police, home guards and local administration teams have reached the spot. Some of them are feared dead and the priority is to save the lives and rescue the injured," Garg was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Gurdev Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kullu said, "Seven people have died and 10 others are injured. Five injured have been shifted to Zonal hospital at Kullu and five are under treatment at Banjar in a local hospital."

People involved in the accident came from various states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, as per local BJP MLA Surender Shourie. The process to identify the victims is going on.

In a live stream video posted on his Facebook late at night, he informed about the accident as well as thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out the rescue operation despite the challenging situations.

