News / Cities / At least six injured after petrol pump roof collapses in Chennai

At least six injured after petrol pump roof collapses in Chennai

ANI |
Sep 29, 2023 10:09 PM IST

The six persons injured were taking shelter in the petrol pump to escape the rain.

At least six people sustained injuries when the roof of a petrol pump collapsed on them at Saidapet in Chennai on Friday during heavy rainfall in the area, said police. The six persons injured were taking shelter in the petrol pump to escape the rain. They were rushed to the nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

A fire force team and police personnel reached the spot and began removing the debris after the petrol pump roof collapsed in Chennai on Friday.(ANI)
A fire force team and police personnel reached the spot and began removing the debris after the petrol pump roof collapsed in Chennai on Friday.(ANI)

The authorities said there were no casualties reported in the incident.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A fire force team and police personnel reached the spot and started removing the debris. Further information is awaited.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out