ATM robbers’ gang busted, six arrested

cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:51 IST

TUTORIAL Miscreants learnt the tricks to break cash dispensing machines by watching online videos

LUCKNOW A gang of six ATM robbers was busted by Lucknow police in Vibhuti Khand area here on Friday and gas cutters and other equipments used in breaking cash dispensing machines recovered from them. Police said the gang members revealed during interrogation that they had learned the tricks to break cash dispensing machines by watching YouTube videos.

Sharing further details, circle officer (CO) of Gomti Nagar, Santosh Kumar Singh said those arrested were identified as Deep Chand alias Rahul Kashyap, Rakesh Tiwari alias Radhe, Kuldeep Verma, Rakesh Sahu, Om Prakash Sahu and Deepak Sahu. He said Deep Chand, the gang leader, worked as a cab driver during day time and identified ATM machines located at deserted places. He said the gang later targeted the same ATMs at night .

The Vibhuti Khand police station limits come under jurisdiction of CO Gomti Nagar.

The CO said initial investigated revealed that the criminals had broken a cash dispensing machine in Chinhat’s Tiwariganj locality around 10 months ago. But the gang did not get amount expected as the ATM had less cash (merely ₹ 1 lakh). In the incident, they had cut the machine and carried it along to break it further to bring out cash, he added.

“Using the same modus operandi, the gang tried breaking ATM machines near Gomti Nagar railway station, Abhay Tower in Vibhuti Khand and at Katautha crossing in the past two months but failed in all three attempts,” he said .

The CO said the gang landed in police net while attempting to break the cash dispensing machine near Katautha crossing on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Singh said the gang leader confessed that he accidentally came across a video on YouTube that showed how much amount could be placed at one time— around Rs 15 lakh. He said the gang thereafter searched videos to learn tricks to break cash dispensing machines and planned to commit at least six such ATM breaks to earn around ₹ 1 crore.

He said the arrested criminals would be further questioned after taking them in police custody remand to extract more details about the gang’s past history.