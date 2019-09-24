AU a symbol of invisible Saraswati: Kalraj Mishra

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:23 IST

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra said the Allahabad University was a symbol of the mythical Saraswati, the invisible river mentioned frequently in ancient Hindu texts. He was speaking as chief guest at the 133th Foundation Day programme of the Allahabad University on Monday.

Addressing teachers, students and alumni at the historical Senate Hall of Allahabad University, Mishra said Allahabad had been the centre of the freedom struggle since the First War of Independence in 1857, even before the Allahabad University was established.

Recalling the glorious past of Allahabad University, he said that the institution had given great leaders, scientists, literary persons, and has been a factory of administrative officials. The university has a special respect in the country and is known for its quality education and efforts should be made to maintain and increase the level of education, the governor said.

Mishra advised students to increase their interest in books instead of depending on the internet.

He lighted the inaugural lamp and garlanded the idol of Saraswati after which Allahabad University vice-chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo presented him with a shawl and a memento.

Hangloo listed the achievements of the university in the last few years and said that the day was also an occasion to identify problems hindering the growth of the institution. The university is the only university in the state, which recently sent its students to Germany for research projects.

Addressing the audience, MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that the Allahabad University was like a banyan tree whose every branch bears the capacity to become a new tree in itself. The university campus should be devoid of politics as it disrupts the educational atmosphere. “I resigned from the university as a professor when I entered active politics,” Joshi said.

Heads of departments, examination controller, principals of degree colleges, teachers and scholars of the city and students were present in large numbers in the programme.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 00:23 IST