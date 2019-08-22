AU panel expels 7 students for ragging, bans hostel allocation for life

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:22 IST

The Allahabad University’s (AU) anti-ragging committee has decided to award one-year expulsion and a life-long ban on allotment of hostel rooms to seven students accused of ragging freshmen, on Thursday.

AU proctor Ram Sewak Dubey said that the committee comprising parents, students, police and administrative officials decided that the students be expelled for a year and that no hostel rooms be allocated to them ever in future for their improper conduct.

The Union ministry of human resource development will also be apprised of the action taken against the students, he added.

On August 10, the seven accused allegedly took a group of freshmen to the roof of Sir Sunder Lal Hostel at midnight under the pretext of organising an ‘introduction’. However, they asked the freshers to kneel down and hold their ears. They also hurled abuses at the juniors and asked them also to do the same.

A day later, the harassed freshmen filed a complaint against their seniors on the University Grants Commission’s anti-ragging helpline and with AU officials. Later in the evening, the seven were expelled from the hostel and suspended from AU.

On August 12, an FIR was lodged against the seven students at Colonelganj police station, following a complaint by the AU proctor

The accused were identified as Anand Kaushal Singh, Uttam Kumar and Nilesh Kumar Agrahari, Aditya Singh, Vishal Yadav, Sanjay Pal and Ashwani Yadav.

Colonelganj police booked the accused under rioting (section 147), criminal intimidation (section 506) and intentional insult (section 504). The case was handed over to the anti-ragging committee by the university officials for further action.

AU administration asked the seven students to explain their conduct on August 13, but the anti-ragging committee found their explanation unsatisfactory and took a decision against them.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 21:22 IST