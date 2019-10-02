AU teacher aspirants demand restart of recruitment process

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:53 IST

A number of aspirants, who had applied for teaching posts in Allahabad University, took out a procession in the city on Tuesday demanding that the process for recruitment be restarted.

They also met the district administrative officials and submitted a memorandum of demands, addressed to the ministry of human resource and development (MHRD).

AU had advertised over 550 vacant teaching positions in March this year. However, the process was put on hold by MHRD following complaints by former teachers and student leaders against vice chancellor prof R L Hangloo.

The complaints were in connection with the teaching recruitment that was done last year in the constituent colleges. MHRD had instructed AU authorities to put in abeyance teachers’ recruitment process as the varsity had not sent its reply to a letter issued by it in connection with the complaints.

The aspirants said now that AU had sent its reply, the HRD should allow the recruitment. They also said around 70% of teaching posts at the varsity were lying vacant besides around two dozens of centre and departments had just one or two teachers. Moreover, scarcity of regular teachers was not only hindering the teaching process but also the overall impression of AU, they said.

Besides, president of AU teacher association (AUTA), Prof RS Dubey has also sent a letter to the President Ram Nath Kovind, who is Visitor of AU, requesting him to intervene in the matter.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 00:53 IST