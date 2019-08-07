Auto driver drowns in pond in Mohali’s Sohana

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:10 IST

An auto-rickshaw driver died after falling into a pond in Sohana village on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ashwani Kumar.

Police said they received information around 11pm about a man having jumped into a pond. When the cops couldn’t trace him, they summoned two divers from Rupnagar around 1am. By the time the divers retrieved Kumar around 5am, he had died.

While the police said it was a suicide as Kumar jumped into the pond after an argument at home, Kumar’s family claimed that Ashwani slipped and fell into the pond, and drowned as he didn’t know swimming.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The deceased is survived by his parents and wife.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 19:35 IST