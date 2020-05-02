Auto driver on emergency service among 12 new cases in Kalyan

Updated: May 02, 2020 21:52 IST

A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver is among the 12 new cases reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Saturday.

“The auto driver has been ferrying patients to hospitals during the lockdown. He might have got infected from a passenger,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The KDMC has 85 autos across Kalyan and Dombivli to help people travel in case of emergencies and health issues during lockdown.

“We will test all autorickshaw drivers who are providing the on-call service in the city. We are providing them healthcare facilities in our hospitals,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.

After Saturday’s 12 cases, the total number of cases in Kalyan and Dombivli is 181.

Eight of them work in Mumbai and they got infected at their workplace, said the KDMC health department. Sixty patients have been discharged so far.

The civic body chief has decided to do a detailed survey in slum areas by checking the residents’ health.

“So far, the virus has not reached the slums in the city. As a precautionary measure, we will survey the slum dwellers,” added Suryavanshi.