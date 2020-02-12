Auto Expo-2020 ends with record footfall of over 600,000

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 21:34 IST

The Auto Expo- 2020, a biennial automobile show held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, came to an end Wednesday after recording a footfall of 608,526. The edition witnessed 352 product displays from 108 exhibitors, including eight global premiers, and over 70 launches and unveils.

Notable among these were the launch of 35 electric vehicles and the showcasing of 15 concept vehicles, the expo organiser, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said.

The expo hosted top automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kia Motors India, Hyundai Motor India, Skoda and Volkswagen, and MG Motor India.

Among the top attractions were the new Hyundai Creta, the improved Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e concept, Tata HBX, Suzuki Jimny, Tata Sierra EV concept, Mahindra eKUV100, Mahindra Funster concept, Kia Sonet concept, MG Gloster, MG Hector Plus, MG Marvel X, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, and Volkswagen T-Roc.

The expo was held with the support of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) from February 7 to 12.

Rajan Wadhera, president, SIAM, said auto shows globally have evolved and transformed from being mere static displays to providing a unique and enriching experience for every segment of society.

“The Auto Expo-2020 saw a great response with an overall footfall of over 600,000, enabling visitors to explore the world of mobility. This was the highest footfall ever at motor show which held every alternate year in Greater Noida,” he said.

The auto expo had 605,175 visitors in 2018, and 601,914 visitors in 2016. Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM, said, “Auto Expo-2020 saw an excellent showcasing of clean vehicles, safe vehicles, connected vehicles, electric & fuel cell vehicles and futuristic concepts.”

However, this year, the number of participants was fewer as compared to 2018, when over 500 products were displayed by 119 exhibitors.

Debasish Majumder, senior director, Trade Fair and Events, SIAM, said, “The number of participant companies was fewer this year as compared to the previous edition as some automobile companies are in the process of switching to BS-VI. But, we are satisfied with the response for the event this year. We smoothly managed the programme without any glitches. Also, the coronavirus outbreak had some impact on participants,” he said.

The Auto Expo-2020 was inaugurated by Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on February 7.