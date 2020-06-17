Autos pack passengers, flout social distancing rules

cities

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:33 IST

Gurugram:

Autorickshaw drivers are seen flouting social distancing norms and ferrying passengers more than the permissible limit, risking the potential spread of coronavirus disease as cases spike in the city.

In quite a few areas, CNG autorickshaws can be seen ferrying up to four passengers, violating the guidelines and posing a health hazard. Compounding the problem are the overcrowded diesel autorickshaws, a preferred mode of transport, which accommodate as many as 10 passengers on a sharing basis.

Last month, the Haryana government had issued guidelines, capping the number of passengers allowed to travel in autorickshaws in the state.

According to the guidelines, excluding the driver, autorickshaws can carry two passengers. All drivers and passengers must cover their faces with a mask or cloth and regularly use hand sanitisers.

At Rajiv Chowk on Tuesday morning, a group of six factory workers got into a shared autorickshaw to Manesar, each negotiating a fare of Rs 20 for the ride. The driver, Jai Prakash Sahu, a native of Rajasthan, said, “For the initial few days, I was limiting the number of passengers for each trip due to the fear of infection. But I cannot afford to do so anymore. I have to pay Rs 400 rent daily for the auto, plus the expense for fuel. If I follow the norms, I would not earn enough to cover the cost.”

Shravan Kumar, a passenger, said, “I know crowding in a shared auto is a concern. But I shall have to pay Rs 100 for a commute to Manesar in a CNG auto. It is not economical for me to do so every day. To protect myself, I wear a mask and hope for the best.”

Since the lockdown was eased on May 17, the autorickshaws have slowly returned to the roads. According to an estimate by the Haryana Auto Chalak Sanghatan, before the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, anywhere between 25,000 and 30,000 autos were plying in the district on a daily basis and at least one-third of those drivers returned to their native states during the lockdown.

Apart from the drivers affiliated with private cab aggregators, many of whom have installed plastic sheets as a precaution, the independent autorickshaws are operating with scant regard for social distancing norms and guidelines.

Lalit Kumar, an auto driver in Kanhai village, said, “The business has gone down substantially. When the police are not around, I do not refuse any trips even if I have to accommodate a passenger on the front seat. I am earning Rs 300 a day after all the expenses, so I cannot limit passengers. If a family of three approaches for a trip, I will not say only two of you can board.”

Police officials said they were issuing challans and booking people under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act.

Chander Mohan, deputy commissioner of traffic (DCP), east, “Several challans have been issued and autorickshaws have been impounded for violating social distancing norms. Traffic police officials have been directed to take strict action in such cases.”