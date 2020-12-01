e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune district data: Average stay of patients on ventilators at 7.5 days, in ICU at 8.8 days

Pune district data: Average stay of patients on ventilators at 7.5 days, in ICU at 8.8 days

CFR in Pune district is similar to the national average, but lower than the state average.

pune Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:42 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The study says that the average length of stay, in number of days, on a ventilator in Pune district is about 7.5 days; as against 5.5 days for the state and 6.9 days for the country.
The study says that the average length of stay, in number of days, on a ventilator in Pune district is about 7.5 days; as against 5.5 days for the state and 6.9 days for the country. (HT PHOTO (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
         

Pune: An analysis of the number of days Covid-19 patients spent on ventilators in ICUs shows that the average length of stay for patients in Pune, is higher than the state or national averages.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Pune district is similar to the national average, but lower than the state average.

Doctors have said that a Covid-19 patient would probably stay longer on a ventilator in an ICU as compared to other ailments, as recovery is harder.

Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble Hospitals, said, “We have had patients who were on ventilators for almost 90 days, or in one case, for 43 days on an invasive ventilator and then 11 days on a non-invasive ventilator. The first patient could not survive while the second patient was successfully discharged. We have observed that once a Covid-19 patient enters the critical phase, it is extremely difficult for the person to recover. Initially, we also had a patient who landed at the hospital in a critical condition and had to be admitted right away in the ICU. In case of other infections, we usually have multiple sources of treatment and background information which we do not have in the case of Covid-19.”

The study says that the average length of stay, in number of days, on a ventilator in Pune district is about 7.5 days; as against 5.5 days for the state and 6.9 days for the country.

While for patients who are in ICU, the average length of stay, in number of days, for patients in ICU is 8.8 days for Pune district; 7.4 days for state and 8.7 days for the country.

The average length of stay for patients who went into isolation is about 8.5 days in Pune, 7.8 days for the state average and 8.4 days for the country average.

While for patients on oxygen-supported beds, the is 8 days in Pune which went up to 8.3 days for state average and 8.9 days for country average.

top news
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
LIVE:Farmers meet with govt at Vigyan Bhawan concludes, next round on Dec 3
LIVE:Farmers meet with govt at Vigyan Bhawan concludes, next round on Dec 3
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In