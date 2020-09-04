e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ayodhya’s Ram ki Paidi set for major facelift by this Diwali

Ayodhya’s Ram ki Paidi set for major facelift by this Diwali

The project is a part of the town’s makeover as the state government seeks to make its a major religious tourism hub over the next decade

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2020 10:12 IST
Manish Chandra Pandey
Manish Chandra Pandey
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Once complete, the Ram ki Paidi will have 9 ghats, four more than at present.
Once complete, the Ram ki Paidi will have 9 ghats, four more than at present.(HT photo)
         

By Diwali in November, Ayodhya’s Ram ki Paidi, as the Saryu riverbank in the temple town is known, would be bigger, and better as the work on its extension is in its final stages and expected to be complete by this month or early October, officials aware of the matter said. The Uttar Pradesh tourism department is likely to market it as a major attraction to draw tourist to the town.

The project is a part of the town’s makeover as the state government seeks to make its a major religious tourism hub over the next decade with the launch the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya last month. The Supreme Court paved the way for the construction at the site of demolished Babri Masjid after years of litigation and bad blood.

Officials said Ram ki Paidi is being extended at the cost of Rs 56 crore. “Post-revamp, Ram ki Paidi would have more ghats [from five to nine] and more space [as the length of the remodelled bank is being extended from 500 metres to a kilometre], to accommodate devotees who want to take a holy dip in the Saryu river during major festivals and fairs,” said irrigation department’s engineer-in-chief, VK Niranjan, who is associated with the remodelling project.

The first phase of the makeover was completed in October barely eight months after it began.

Officials said it impressed chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited the place twice and performed rituals and ordered that the Ram ki Paidi be further extended.

The river discharge flow around Ram ki Paidi, where the water was mostly stagnated, was increased from 40 cusecs since 1988 to 240 cusecs to ensure a continuous, steady flow of water with the help of a pump house. “To ensure steady flow, we approached the Irrigation Research Institute at Roorkee for suggestions. On the basis of those, the department started the challenging task of ensuring smooth water flow,” said Niranjan.

He added in 1988, the water from the Saryu would be pumped into the Ram ki Paidi from one side and pumped out from the other. “This two-stage pumping meant that there was no flow as it was designed more like a water tank and slowly it became full of silt and dirt. The irrigation department would carry out cleanliness drive but every 15 days, things would be back to square one.”

tags
top news
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
1962 to the Emergency: When Question Hour was dropped amid extraordinary circumstances
1962 to the Emergency: When Question Hour was dropped amid extraordinary circumstances
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers through video conference
PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers through video conference
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
Covid-19: BMC concludes second serological survey, results expected by weekend
Covid-19: BMC concludes second serological survey, results expected by weekend
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In