Barnala man dies by suicide after axing wife to death

A man allegedly died by suicide after axing his wife to death in Barnala’s Chhiniwal Kalan village on Friday. Senior medical officer Dr Indu Bansal said the man was brought dead by police. (HT)

According to police, the couple, both in their 50s and residents of Channanwal village, had been married for over 20 years and had four children: a 24-year-old son working as a labourer, and three girls, one of whom is married while the other two are pursuing studies.

Kamaljit Kaur, station house officer (SHO) of Mehal Kalan station, said the village sarpanch reported that the couple had fought several times in front of him, but usually reached a compromise.

The SHO said on Friday, the woman went to the fields around noon along with a fellow villager to collect fodder for cattle, as she routinely did.

While she was cutting grass in the field, her husband allegedly approached her from behind and attacked her several times with an axe he was carrying. She died on the spot, the SHO said.

After the alleged murder, the man returned to the village and consumed a poisonous substance. He was rushed to the Barnala civil hospital , where doctors declared him dead.

Senior medical officer Dr Indu Bansal said the man was brought dead by police.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaswinder Kaur, who reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, confirmed the deaths and said investigation was underway to establish the reason behind the killing and the subsequent suicide.

According to preliminary information, the man was allegedly addicted to drugs, which reportedly led to frequent disputes within the family.

The man, who worked as a daily-wage labourer, had married twice. He had another son from his first marriage who lives separately in Channanwal village. His wife reportedly reared livestock to help support the family.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated further investigation.

(With agency inputs)