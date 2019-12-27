e-paper
Ayodhya verdict: BMAC likely to file curative petition

Ayodhya verdict: BMAC likely to file curative petition

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow: The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) is likely to file a curative petition in the Supreme Court against its November 9 verdict in the Ayodhya title suit case.

The decision was taken at the BMAC meeting held at Islamia College in the state capital on Wednesday.

The review petition of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board was rejected by the Supreme Court on December 12

“A meeting of the Babri Masjid Action Committee was convened in Lucknow (on Wednesday). In this meeting, possibilities of filing curative petition in Supreme Court against its November 9 verdict in the Ayodhya title suit were discussed,” said Haji Mahboob, member of the Committee and one of the petitioners in the case.

“When curative petition is filed, we will ask the Supreme Court to handover to us the debris of the Babri Masjid which is lying at the site,” added Mahboob.

In any judgment passed by the Supreme Court, a curative petition is the last judicial corrective measure that could be explored.

The SC on November 9 last had awarded title of the land to Ram Lalla ending the decades old dispute.

The court also ordered the government to set up a trust to oversee management of the site and the construction of a temple. It also awarded five acres of land at an alternative site to Muslims for a mosque.

