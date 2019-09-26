Azam Khan fails to turn up before SIT again

cities

BAREILLY Samajwadi Party lawmaker from Rampur Mohd Azam Khan on Thursday failed to turn up before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing land grabbing charges against him.

Khan, who was granted a stay against arrest by the Allahabad high court on Wednesday in 27 other cases, has been evading court summons and notices asking him to depose before the probe panel.

In all there are 85 cases against Khan, most of them of land grabbing.

“We had sent a notice to Khan to record his statement in connection with a land grab case,” said a member of the probe team, requesting anonymity.

He said 26 villagers of Majhra Aliyaganj village had also lodged a written complaint with Azim Nagar police station on July 26 accusing Khan of encroaching upon their land. The farmers had complained that they were denied access to their land, now part of Jauhar University built by the SP MP.

The SIT had sent notices in all these 26 cases to the SP lawmaker and asked him to appear before it on September 25 for recording of his statement in the matter. But Khan did not turn up.

District Magistrate Anjanaya Kumar said they had received a slew of complaints against Khan and the complainants had also approached the UP governor in this connection following which a nine-member SIT was formed to expedite investigations.

He said similar charges of land encroachment were also received from residents against Madarsa-e-Alia and Rampur’s Murtaza Inter College, which were given to Azam’s Jauhar Trust on the lease of 90 years but he later built the Rampur Public School on the Unani Davakhana land and not on the leased land.

