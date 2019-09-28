Azam Khan ill, seeks time to report to police

cities

Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan is sick and undergoing treatment, according to his lawyer, who has sought 15 days’ time from the police for Khan to report to them in connection with the cases registered against him.

“Khan was supposed to make himself available at Mahila Thana, Rampur, on September 25, 2019 at noon, according to the summons. I am writing this to inform you that he (Khan) is currently not in Rampur and due to illness undergoing treatment elsewhere,” said advocate Nasir Sultan in a letter to the investigation officer.

He refused to disclose the beleaguered leader’s whereabouts, who last visited his constituency on August 12.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing charges of land grabbing against Khan, had issued fresh summons to him on Friday and asked him to appear on September 30 after the latter failed to turn up for the recording of his statement on September 25.

“It is humbly prayed that Khan be granted 15 days’ time to report to your kind presence along with the required documents in order to show his cooperation towards the investigation. Khan may be assigned another date to make himself available,” said the lawyer.

The SP lawmaker from Rampur was issued summons by the police under section 447 (criminal trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in cases related to land encroachment by Jauhar University Trust headed by him.

Meanwhile, a sessions court in Rampur issued bailable warrant against Khan in three cases registered against him in the Shahbad police station during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on October 16.

Khan has been accused of giving false statements and making derogatory remarks against three people, including BJP candidate Jaya Prada, during the elections.

