Azamgarh Fest inaugurated by Muzaffar Ali

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:20 IST

Lucknow Renowned film-maker Muzaffar Ali inaugurated the six-day Azamgarh Festival-2020 here on Friday.

The Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD) and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism department are jointly organising the event on the UP Tourism campus in Gomti Nagar.

Black pottery utensils of Nizamabad and handloom sarees of Mubarakpur are a big draw at the fest.

“Events like these provide a platform to artisans to display their work. They also provide opportunities to artisans to move ahead (in the competitive field),” said Muzaffar Ali.

Such traditional items are also much in demand in the film industry, added Ali.

On the occasion, he assured that the famous sarees and dupattas of Mubarakpur would be given a platform in Bollywood.

Also present on the occasion, former chief secretary, state government and vice-president of ITRHD, Yogendra Narain, said:

“More than 20 stalls have been set up at the festival. The event is providing an opportunity to locals to purchase famous handicraft items and sarees of Azamgarh in Lucknow itself at reasonable prices.”

Musicians of Hariharpur will perform on the last day of the fest.

Singers will enthrall music lovers in Benaras-Hariharpur Gharana on the last day of the festival on January 15. Renowned singer Malini Awasthi will also perform on the occasion.