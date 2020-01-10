e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Cities / Azamgarh Fest inaugurated by Muzaffar Ali

Azamgarh Fest inaugurated by Muzaffar Ali

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow Renowned film-maker Muzaffar Ali inaugurated the six-day Azamgarh Festival-2020 here on Friday.

The Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD) and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism department are jointly organising the event on the UP Tourism campus in Gomti Nagar.

Black pottery utensils of Nizamabad and handloom sarees of Mubarakpur are a big draw at the fest.

“Events like these provide a platform to artisans to display their work. They also provide opportunities to artisans to move ahead (in the competitive field),” said Muzaffar Ali.

Such traditional items are also much in demand in the film industry, added Ali.

On the occasion, he assured that the famous sarees and dupattas of Mubarakpur would be given a platform in Bollywood.

Also present on the occasion, former chief secretary, state government and vice-president of ITRHD, Yogendra Narain, said:

“More than 20 stalls have been set up at the festival. The event is providing an opportunity to locals to purchase famous handicraft items and sarees of Azamgarh in Lucknow itself at reasonable prices.”

Musicians of Hariharpur will perform on the last day of the fest.

Singers will enthrall music lovers in Benaras-Hariharpur Gharana on the last day of the festival on January 15. Renowned singer Malini Awasthi will also perform on the occasion.

top news
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Bengal rape victim’s name on banners at BJP rally in Kolkata draws flak
Bengal rape victim’s name on banners at BJP rally in Kolkata draws flak
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities