B’lore-bound IndiGo A320neo plane back after ‘caution’ alert

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:26 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai A Bangalore-bound IndiGo A320neo aircraft, which took off from the city on Thursday morning, had to return to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), within an hour, after the pilot observed a caution message — allegedly owing to high vibrations in an older version of a Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engine — mid-air. While the aircraft safely landed at Mumbai around 10.38am, the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), grounded it immediately.

An IndiGo spokesperson said, “An IndiGo A320neo aircraft was operating Mumbai-Bangalore [route] this morning. During the flight, the pilot observed a caution message. Standard operating procedures were followed and the aircraft returned to Mumbai as a precaution. The aircraft is currently under inspection at Mumbai.” Sources from the DGCA said that the reason the aircraft, VT-IVU, returned was that high vibrations were felt in the second engine twice — once, momentarily, when the aircraft climbed 4,000ft, and a second time, when it had climbed 10,000ft (for 35 seconds).

Older versions of P&W engines have been facing high vibration issues, owing to which DGCA has asked IndiGo and GoAir to replace their unmodified engines with modified ones.

