e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Baby born to Covid-positive mother in Mira Road tests negative

Baby born to Covid-positive mother in Mira Road tests negative

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:08 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 27-year-old pregnant woman from Mira Road, who tested positive for Covid-19, delivered a healthy baby girl at Wockhardt Hospital. The newborn tested negative for the coronavirus and has been kept separate from her mother, who is in the isolation ward.

“My team took special precautions to see that the baby girl does not come in contact with her mother, and the child was fed with special milk supplements,” said Dr Mangala Patil, obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital.

After completing 39 weeks of pregnancy, as per the protocol, the woman got tested for Covid-19 on May 31, and on June 2 her results came back positive. She and her husband, who tested negative, were home quarantined since 26 May and were being provided food by their neighbours.

“On June 3, the woman was admitted to the hospital and the baby was delivered through a Caesarean section,” said Dr Patil. “The baby’s Covid-19 test came back negative and within the next two days, the mother will be tested again. If the result turns out to be negative, then the mother and baby will be discharged,” she said.

top news
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
‘Time for racial justice’: Biden in video message at George Floyd’s funeral
‘Time for racial justice’: Biden in video message at George Floyd’s funeral
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In