Baby delivered on floor in Moga hospital dies

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:24 IST

A week-old baby, who was allegedly delivered on the floor of the maternity ward in the Moga civil hospital, died during treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the report of a departmental committee constituted on the directions of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the gynaecologist and the child specialist posted at the Moga hospital were absent from their duty on January 8, when two babies were allegedly delivered on the floor.

Bajeke village resident Amandeep Kaur’s baby was referred to Faridkot hospital as he was having problems in breathing immediately after delivery.

The family members, carrying the baby’s body, staged a protest outside the Moga civil hospital and accused the hospital authorities of negligence, leading to the death of the baby.

MAGISTERIAL PROBE ORDERED

Following the death of the baby, deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans has ordered a magisterial probe the allegations of negligence by the medical staff of the hospital.

“Moga sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Satwant Singh will conduct the probe. The administration is talking to the family members of the baby,” the DC said.

The five-member internal committee of senior doctors constituted by chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Harinder Pal Singh has submitted its report to the director of the health department.

The CMO said, “The pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital and the staff present on the duty immediately responded after she collapsed on the floor when she was returning from the washroom. She witnessed sudden labour pains, but the child was delivered in the labour room.”

However, the CMO admitted that no doctor visited them before the delivery.