Baby owls rescued from Thane village

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:51 IST

Three mottled-wood owls were rescued from Owala in Thane on Friday.

According to volunteers of Wildlife Welfare Association, the species of the owls is rarely seen in city area.

The owls were spotted by a resident of Owala village, which is near Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in Thane.

“Two days ago, Ramesh Dhapse spotted the baby owls near his house. Dhapse kept them in his house and fed them. Later, he informed the forest official from Yeoor range, who forwarded the call to us,” said Aditya Patil, president of Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), Thane.

“The mottled-wood baby owls is rarely seen in the city. The owls are around a month old. They weigh around 70 to 80 gram and are stable. We will try to trace the owl’s nest. We suspect the baby owls might have fallen from their nest and got separated from their mother,” added Patil.

If the nest is not found, the owls will be released after they are able to fly. They will be kept under observation as per the directions of forest officials from SGNP.