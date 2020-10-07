Back to village helping in development, restructuring of J&K: L-G

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:59 IST

Continuing his consistent outreach programmes as part of the ongoing ‘Back to Village-3’, lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha visited Kud in Udhampur district on Wednesday.

“Back to Village is a revolution for implementation of maximum governance on ground. Under this, public is the planner and executor while the government and officials are merely facilitators,” the L-G said.

He called upon the public to participate in the programme and ‘be a part in the development and restructuring of J&K’.

Taking cognisance of long-pending demand of Chenani-Patangarh Bridge over Tawi, Sinha assured that a double-lane modern steel superstructure bridge will be built by July next year, benefiting about 15 panchayats.

“Back to Village and Jan Abhiyan are steps towards more transparent and accountable governance. Funds, functions and functionaries are now available at your doorstep. At the same time, awareness needs to be created about people’s rights and welfare schemes that Centre and the UT administration have already approved,” he added.

He said that each district has been provided Rs 2.5 crore funds and additional Rs 10 lakh for ‘Back to Village’ works. “There is a need to work with honesty and dedication for utilisation of these funds and execution of works,” he added.

Sinha said there is need to modernise, industrialise and diversify the agriculture sector to strengthen village economies and provide ample livelihood resources to people.