Bains illegally reconnects power supply in Jalandhar

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:57 IST

Jalandhar Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjit Singh Bains, MLA from Atam Nagar in Ludhiana, reconnected the electricity connection of a family in Santokhpura Mohalla of the city. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had disconnected supply as the premise owner, Mindo Devi, had failed to pay ₹15,000 in dues.

“These poor people fail to pay their dues due to the exorbitant rates of power in the state. The Punjab government should cancel Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and provide cheaper power,” Bains claimed.

PSPCL deputy chief engineer (operations) Jalandhar circle, Harjinder Singh Bansal, said such reconnection was illegal. “The matter is in our notice and we will take necessary action after checking tomorrow.” On whether action would be taken against Bains, he added, “We will take action against the consumer, if reconnection has been made. Our dealing is with the consumer and not any third party.”