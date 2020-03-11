e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Bains illegally reconnects power supply in Jalandhar

Bains illegally reconnects power supply in Jalandhar

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had disconnected supply as the premise owner, Mindo Devi, had failed to pay ₹15,000 in dues.

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:57 IST
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

Jalandhar Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjit Singh Bains, MLA from Atam Nagar in Ludhiana, reconnected the electricity connection of a family in Santokhpura Mohalla of the city. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had disconnected supply as the premise owner, Mindo Devi, had failed to pay ₹15,000 in dues.

“These poor people fail to pay their dues due to the exorbitant rates of power in the state. The Punjab government should cancel Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and provide cheaper power,” Bains claimed.

PSPCL deputy chief engineer (operations) Jalandhar circle, Harjinder Singh Bansal, said such reconnection was illegal. “The matter is in our notice and we will take necessary action after checking tomorrow.” On whether action would be taken against Bains, he added, “We will take action against the consumer, if reconnection has been made. Our dealing is with the consumer and not any third party.”

tags
top news
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
Coronavirus impact on IPL: Maharashtra orders ties in empty stadiums
Coronavirus impact on IPL: Maharashtra orders ties in empty stadiums
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities