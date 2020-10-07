e-paper
Balongi man arrested for raping neighbour

Balongi man arrested for raping neighbour

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A man in his mid 30s was arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old neighbour repeatedly, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Balongi.

As per the police, the accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The victim, however, told her mother about the sexual assault following which the police were informed.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at the Balongi police station.

“The accused was nabbed by our teams and produced in a local court today, which sent him to two-day police remand. Further investigation is on,” said Balongi station house officer (SHO) Amardeep Singh.

