Ban on prasad: Shopkeepers near Mansa Devi temple praying for better days

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 20:29 IST

Over a hundred shopkeepers, making their living by selling prasad to devotees at Mata Mansa Devi temple, have not earned a single penny since the Covid-19 lockdown began in March.

While devotees started visiting the shrine on June 9 after online registrations were started, they are still not allowed to offer prasad.

Meanwhile, the shops selling the offering, located on the way to the temple, remain decked out, but have no takers.

“Our sales are directly dependent on offerings. For us, the unlock period is similar to the lockdown period. There is no relief,” said Pankaj Shukla, who opens his shop at 8am and shuts it at 5pm, earning hardly anything.

Shukla, who is also the general secretary of Mata Mansa Devi Market Shopkeepers’ Union, said selling prasad was the only source of livelihood of over 150 people here. “A large quantity of perishable items had to be dumped, causing huge losses,” he said.

Union’s president Surinder Manchanda said they had urged the shrine board’s CEO to allow sale of sanitised prasad packets and reopen the small gates next to the booths.

Hansaj, who has three shops, said, “Our family has been running shops here since 1975. Earlier my grandfather used to look after the business, which was eventually handed down to me. We never saw days like these when devotees couldn’t offer prasad. If they can offer money, why not prasad?”

“Before the pandemic, I would earn around Rs 30,000 on Sundays and Rs 5,000 on weekdays. This has come down to Rs 50-100 per day now,” he said.

Somnath Kharbanda, who has been running two shops for over three decades, said it was only during the 1984 curfew that they last had to shut down their shops for a few days.

Nestled in the Shivalik foothills, the temple complex is spread over 100 acres. Constructed during the early 19th century by Maharaja Gopal Singh, it is one of the most renowned Shakti temples in North India.

However, its doors were closed for devotees since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the spread of Covid-19. The temple was reopened on June 9 and entry is now allowed only for those who register themselves on www.mansadevi.org.in.

Because of the pandemic, the decision was taken not to accept offerings from outside. Besides, bhandaras, dharamshalas and mundan ghat also remain closed.

Every devotee needs to wear a face mask and stand on earmarked spots. Entry is allowed only after proper sanitisation of hands and feet and thermal screening.

People aged above 65 years and below 10 years, those with comorbidities and pregnant women are advised not to visit the temple.