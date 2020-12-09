Bandh: Farmers find support from all quarters in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 00:26 IST

With people from all walks of life, including shopkeepers, industrialists, politicians and bank officials, coming out in support of the farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh, Ludhiana witnessed a complete shutdown on Tuesday.

Around 11am, over 50 tractors that were lined up near the Old Session Chowk, started heading towards Ghumar Mandi. Youths bearing flags and posters, raised slogans against the Centre and demanded the roll back of the new farm laws. At several points, social distancing and mask norms were seen being openly flouted.

The busy Jagraon Bridge became a melting pot of various protesting unions even as the rest of the city wore a deserted look with markets, banks and even government offices, such as the deputy commissioner’s office and municipal corporation, remaining closed.

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union protesting against Central farm laws on Ferozepur Road. ( Harsimar Pal Singh/HT )

Vikas Kumar Juneja, a leader of the DC office employee union, said, “In support of the farmers, all staff members have gone on a mass casual leave. We will resume work from tomorrow.” Though liquor vends were open, essential services such as fuel stations, chemist shops, hotels and eateries remained shut.

The wholesale vegetable market was also closed, though a few retail vendors had opened for business. Darshan Lal Baweja, chairman of the Ludhiana market committee, said the new laws will hit both farmers and arhtiyas. “By snatching our meal, the BJP-led central government wants to feed their capitalist friends. We will not let this happen,” said Baweja.

A poster of Bharat Bandh in Sarabha Nagar market on Tuesday. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )

Many hotels and restaurants had put up hoardings, pledging the support to the farmers. Amarvir Singh, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, said, “Amid the pandemic, what was the urgency to introduce farm laws. So we have decided to stand with our farmers.”

Pawan Kumar Batra, president of the Ghumar Mandi shopkeepers association, echoed in, “If the one who feeds humanity will sleep on an empty stomach, how will the rest of us survive? This is the reason why we are all supporting the farmers,” said Batra.

The federation of association of rural medical officers of Punjab, a body representing 700 doctors serving in rural dispensaries of the state, also extended their support to the farmers.

Dr JP Singh Narula and Dr Jagjit Singh Bajwa, both officers of the federation, said once the new laws are implemented, the rural infrastructure will be collapse and leave a detrimental impact on the healthcare in these areas.

BJP office turns fortress, other parties jumps in support of farmers

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Chaura Bazar and RSS office near mini-secretariat remained heavily fortified through the day, the opposition parties including Congress, which is the ruling party in the state, and BJP’s former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) targeted the saffron party.

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out motorcycle rallies with the farmer unions while Congress leaders including Rakesh Panday, Sanjay Talwar, Suinder Dawar and mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, joined the protest outside the DC office.

Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid said, “These laws will ruin the agriculture sector of the state. We will fight tooth and nail with the Centre for the roll back of these laws.”

SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali led the protest at Dana Mandi in Dakha while district president Ranjit Singh Dhillon, senior leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal and YAD president Gudeep Singh Gosha sat dharna at the Samral Bypass Chowk.

Addressing the gathering, former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “We have already snapped ties with the BJP. Our leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Cabinet to register her protest. We will continue to oppose the BJP government till these black laws are not withdrawn.”

90% industry remained shut

Hub of hosiery and cycle manufacturing units, 90% of the industry in Ludhiana remained closed on Tuesday as various associations extended their support to the agitating farmers.

It was only after 3 pm that the units opened.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president FICO (Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization), said, “We stand with our ann daata in their protest . Today all trade and industrial units shut their operations and supported the farmers. We also request the Government of India to resolve the issue at the earliest,” he said.

Onkar Singh Pahwa, president of All India Cycle Manufacturers Association, said almost all units manufacturing cycle and cycle parts remained closed.

Vinod Thapar, president, Knitwear Club, stated that they had given a call for shut down of all the hosiery units and 90% units did not operate today.

Tractor rally by farmers in Ludhiana on Tuesday. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )

Cops remain on toes, vigil heightened at BJP office

Police remained on their toes throughout the day though no untoward incident was reported during the Bandh.

Around 2, 500 police personnel were pressed into the service to maintain the law and order situation. Police had special security arrangements outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s district office, near Clock Tower, and barricaded the approach roads.

Joint commissioner of police (headquarters) J Elanchazhian said that cops were present at all major markets and crossroads and several personnel were also conducting foot patrolling.