Baner residents rush labourer to hospital in absence of first aid, help at Smart City work site

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:32 IST

A 48-year-old labourer working on a Smart City project in the city on October 6, almost cut through his leg while working with a grinding machine, and was left profusely bleeding in the absence of any first aid or assistance from the project contractor.

Screaming and writhing in pain, the labourer, Eknath Bawari (48), was rushed to Sassoon Hospital by residents of Crossroads society in Baner-Balewadi.

Bawari was working on a Smart City community space project and was cutting wooden planks with a stone grinding machine on the advice of his supervisor because the appropriate machine was not available, he said. He was working along with other labourers without any safety gear and in the absence of a supervisor and the site engineer Gopal Waghole at survey no 108. Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) officials said Waghole was the contractor at the site.

Waghole admitted that there was no first aid kit at the site. “We have no first kit at the site and have never needed one. Eknath is a skilled worker and working on the site through a sub-contractor. We sent one of our men to visit him in hospital as soon as we got to know,” Waghole said.

Bawari, who was under treatment at Sassoon Hospital, said, “When I told my contractor that the grinding machine is not supposed to be used for the job of cutting wood, I was informed by the sub-contractor that it would take a few days to source it. The machine slipped and I almost cut my leg completely. I was in a lot of pain and there was no one around but my two colleagues.”

The government-run hospital has registered the accident as a medico- legal case.

Smart City CEO promises action, assistance

“We have a supervisor who visits multiple sites every third day of the week. We being the principal agency, will take action if we find the agreement between us and the contractor violated and the contractor will be answerable for everything. We will help in every possible way and compensate through the contractor.”

-Rajendra Jagtap, Chief Executive Officer, Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 15:32 IST