Bangladeshi duo held from Vashi with Yaba drugs worth ₹5.25-L

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 01:12 IST

The Vashi police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals with ₹5.25 lakh worth Yaba drugs — a methamphetamine base drug — smuggled in from Myanmar. The accused duo has been staying in Navi Mumbai for several months and officials are verifying if they have smuggled more drugs in the past.

The Vashi police received a tip-off that two Bangladeshis would be coming near Vashi village bridge on Monday night to sell drugs. Following the tip-off, the police team kept a vigil in the area and waited there with panch-witnesses. Upon reaching the bridge, the police saw two men walk by and waiting near Jagruteswar temple, which was told to be the landmark for the drug sale.

“Finding their movements suspicious, we nabbed them and frisked them. The accused were carrying a small packet in their pocket containing orange tablets. When we questioned them, they said it is a drug called Yaba,” said an officer from Vashi police station. The accused men were identified as Moklesur Rehman, 36, and Hilal Matiur Rehman, 26. The accused duo are labourers. While Moklesur stayed in Nerul, Hilal had been living in Panvel.

Both the men entered India illegally and Hilal was previously arrested for the same crime by the Mumbai police.

The accused had ₹4 lakh worth 160 Yaba tablets in one small packet and 50 tablets of the same drugs worth ₹1.25 lakh in another. Officials said they are verifying how and when did the men procure the large quantity of the contraband. Officials said the men planned to sell it for ₹2,500 per tablet in Navi Mumbai.