e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Cities / Banned Chinese manja leaves 30 birds hurt and grounded this Sankranti

Banned Chinese manja leaves 30 birds hurt and grounded this Sankranti

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Instances of at least 30 birds getting injured due to Chinese manja, a banned product, were reported from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas between January 14 and January 17 during the Makar Sankranti festival. There is a state-wide ban on single-use plastic and nation-wide ban on manufacture and sale of Chinese manja.

Vikram Bhosale, a wildlife rescuer, received 30 bird rescue calls in the last three days. Five critical cases were admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Katraj by Bhosale.

Bhosale said, “Volunteers and I have been busy attending calls of rescuing birds injured due to Chinese manja used for flying kites. The areas included Bhosari, Akurdi, Pimpri, Sinhagad road, Camp, Pune railway station, Yerawada and Alandi.”

The 28-year-old avian lover, who works at a private firm and lives in Charoli, is a certified bird rescuer.

“The five critical cases that we received included an eagle with one of its wings cut, a bird with broken bones and another with fractured leg. These birds were later admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Katraj,” he said.

“We ourselves treat birds with minor injuries and release them,” he added.

According to Bhosale, the plastic from kites and manja ends up on city streets, drains and even tree tops causing harm to the environment.

“The Chinese manja is used in spite of it being banned. It not only injures birds, but also humans and is seen sold in markets. The government should take strict action against the culprits,” said Bhosale.

top news
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
‘Don’t do politics over Delhi gang rape case’: Kejriwal tells Smriti Irani
‘Don’t do politics over Delhi gang rape case’: Kejriwal tells Smriti Irani
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice, Australia five down
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice, Australia five down
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities