Banned Chinese manja leaves 30 birds hurt and grounded this Sankranti

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:18 IST

PUNE Instances of at least 30 birds getting injured due to Chinese manja, a banned product, were reported from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas between January 14 and January 17 during the Makar Sankranti festival. There is a state-wide ban on single-use plastic and nation-wide ban on manufacture and sale of Chinese manja.

Vikram Bhosale, a wildlife rescuer, received 30 bird rescue calls in the last three days. Five critical cases were admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Katraj by Bhosale.

Bhosale said, “Volunteers and I have been busy attending calls of rescuing birds injured due to Chinese manja used for flying kites. The areas included Bhosari, Akurdi, Pimpri, Sinhagad road, Camp, Pune railway station, Yerawada and Alandi.”

The 28-year-old avian lover, who works at a private firm and lives in Charoli, is a certified bird rescuer.

“The five critical cases that we received included an eagle with one of its wings cut, a bird with broken bones and another with fractured leg. These birds were later admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Katraj,” he said.

“We ourselves treat birds with minor injuries and release them,” he added.

According to Bhosale, the plastic from kites and manja ends up on city streets, drains and even tree tops causing harm to the environment.

“The Chinese manja is used in spite of it being banned. It not only injures birds, but also humans and is seen sold in markets. The government should take strict action against the culprits,” said Bhosale.