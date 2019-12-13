Bar council moves HC, seeks time-bound probe into police protest at ITO

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:01 IST

New Delhi:

The Bar Council of Delhi on Friday moved the Delhi High Court, seeking directions to the Centre to conduct a time-bound enquiry into the November 5 demonstration by policemen before the police headquarters at ITO after the clash at the Tis Hazari court complex on November 2.

In an application filed before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, the council alleged that during the protest, the police personnel shouted slogans and uttered abusive language against advocates.

The plea, which is likely to be heard on Monday, said police officers threatened the lawyers with dire consequences and hence disciplinary action should be taken against them.

The application was filed in a pending plea which the court had initiated itself after the violence between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court on November 2 over a parking issue. The court had then constituted a judicial committee headed by retired justice SP Garg to look into the matter and submit his report.

The plea said the police officials held a demonstration at the police Headquarters, ITO, in a planned way, on November 5 in retaliation to the protest by lawyers against the brutal act of police on lawyers at Tis Hazari Court.

“During the protest, they targeted the lawyers, judges and some of their own higher police officers and held the police headquarters hostage for almost 11 hours. They even refused pleas of the commissioner of police for calling off the unlawful protest.

“The participants included working and retired officials, who seized the office of commissioner of police at ITO for the whole day, shouting slogans, addressing the media, using objectionable and abusive language and even threatening to use arms against the lawyers. Such horrendous and unconstitutional conduct and behaviour of the police officials in khaki vardi, cannot and should not be overlooked at all,” the plea read.

It sought that the judicial committee constituted by the court should be informed about the incident and action be accordingly taken against the erring police officials.