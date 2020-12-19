e-paper
Home / Cities / Bar president, advocates booked for blocking judge’s way in Panchkula

Bar president, advocates booked for blocking judge’s way in Panchkula

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

The Panchkula police have booked the president of the District Bar Association and other advocates for allegedly blocking the way of a sessions judge and the people.

A case was registered at a police station in Sector 5 on December 15 under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 283 (anger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR mentioned that the police got information that the president of the association and 70-80 advocates were protesting at the court chowk and had blocked the way from four sides using pipes, chairs and wires.

“The police were called and yet, advocates did not move from their place and continued to cause inconvenience to commuters. At 4.15pm, the vehicle of a sessions judge was blocked. Protesters started raising slogans against the judge, used derogatory words and did not clear the way, following which, the judge went back to the court,” the FIR mentioned.

