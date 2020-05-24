Barbers open shop, but big salons remain closed in Panchkula

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:43 IST

Small barber shops opened on Sunday, a day after the district administration allowed salons and parlours to resume business as part of easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, but the response was mixed as prominent players remained closed.

As deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, through an official order, allowed shops to open from 9am to 6.30pm seven days a week with safety measures in place, most of the internal booth markets of Sectors 4, 7, 8, 11, 12, 15, 20 and 21 and a few prominent salons resumed business.

Some hairdressers remained closed for Eid.

At the Sector 11 rehri market, barbers wore personal protection equipment (PEE) kits, face masks, gloves and sanitised equipment. Only two to three customers allowed in at a time. Satyam Thakur, a hairdresser, said, “We have opened up and are meticulously following all the instructions issued by the authorities, as our safety as well as that of our customers is a priority. Waiting is not allowed and we are only allowing appointments.”

Hairdressers in other markets were also seen wearing aprons, masks and gloves.

However, other prominent salons in Sectors 8 and 9 remained closed.

On restarting business, Vidit Khosla, owner of Wateva Salons in sectors 7 and 10 said, “We will resume services from Tuesday as our premises are being sanitised and cleaned as they were closed for over two months. The staff will also be trained according to safety measures issued by the authorities. Customers will have to take appointments.”

Parveen Singh, manager at Looks Salon in Sector 9, which had, however, opened, said, “A number of people visited today, but it was not the same in comparison to the rush on Sundays that we experienced earlier. People are still careful and are not stepping out of home.”

Most of the hairdressers said people who earlier preferred premium treatments were only opting for haircuts.