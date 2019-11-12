Bareilly clerics slam Owaisi for remarks against Ayodhya verdict

cities

BAREILLY Several clerics of Bareilly have slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks against the Ayodhya verdict.

In a statement the clerics, under the banner of Tanzeem-e-Ulema Islam, have asked the Hyderabad member of parliament to mind his own business and not interfere with the affairs of Muslims of Uttar Pradesh.

“He (Owaisi) is trying to mislead Muslims and incite communal hatred by giving statements which are not only inimical to communal harmony but also tantamount to contempt of the country’s highest court,” said Maulana Shahbuddin Razvi, chairman of Tanzeem-e-Ulema Islam.

He was reacting to the high-profile Hyderabad MP’s remark on Supreme Court’s order in Ayodhya case to give five acres of land alternative land to Muslims. “Muslims may be poor, but we can easily collect enough money to buy a five-acre plot on our own, we do not need anyone’s charity,” the AIMIM chief had said.

Maulana Shahbuddin said it was strange that Owaisi and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) were now talking of going for a review when they had agreed to abide by whatever verdict the court gave in the Ayodhya case.

“This stand (accepting the court verdict) was agreed upon and reiterated again in a meeting of Muslim religious bodies and leaders in New Delhi ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. So why is Owaisi and AIMPLB not accepting it now,” he asked.

Maulana Shahbuddin and other members of Tanzeem-e-Ulema Islam said Muslims of UP were capable enough to resolve their issues and did not need the advice of people like Owaisi or AIMPLB to tell them what needed to be done. “The Supreme Court has asked that the five-acre land in Ayodhya be given to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board. The board and the Muslims of Ayodhya will decide what they intend to do with it and not anyone else,” they said.

The AIMPLB has convened a meeting of its executive council at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema in Lucknow on November 17 to discuss the Ayodhya verdict and its fallout and take a call on whether to file a review petition or not.