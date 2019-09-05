BARGARI SACRILEGE CASES: Consent withdrawn, CBI can’t probe further: State to court

cities

The Punjab government on Wednesday filed a protest petition in a special Mohali court against the CBI’s insistence to continue investigating the three Bargari sacrilege incidents, saying the agency has no jurisdiction to deal with the cases once the state withdrew the consent to hand over the probe.

The move came in response to the CBI’s plea to keep its closure report on the cases in abeyance as it wanted to “carry on with the probe” in the wake of a letter written to it by Punjab special director general of police (DGP)-cum- bureau of investigation (BoI) director Prabodh Kumar who cited some “unanswered angles”.

“Despite losing its powers due to withdrawal of consent and despite the department of personnel and training (DOPT) ostensibly coordinating with the state government for return of files, the CBI went ahead and hastily filed the closure without identifying the culprits in a highly unprofessional manner,” read the petition district attorney Sanjiv Batra filed before special CBI judicial magistrate GS Sekhon on behalf of the Punjab government.

“As the state had withdrawn its consent given under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to probe the cases, it is incumbent upon the Union government /CBI to hand over all case papers and material back to Punjab,” read the petition seeking dismissal of the CBI’s prayer to further investigate the cases.

The government said that CBI has not challenged the high court order upholding the withdrawal of consent.

“The CBI not returning the cases to the Punjab Police is contrary to the high court judgment,” the petition read.

On July 4, the CBI filed a closure report in three cases — theft of a ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 1, 2015; putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on September 25; and torn pages of ‘bir’ found at Bargari on October 12 that year.

In the report, the agency gave a clean chit to three Dera Sacha Sauda followers — Mohinder Pal Bittu (murdered in the Nabha jail recently), Sukhjinder Singh alias Sunny and Shakti Singh — named as the main conspirators of sacrilege by deputy inspector general (DIG) RS Khatra-led special investigation team (SIT).

The case will come up for hearing on September 25.



‘CLOSURE REPORT CAN’T BE KEPT IN ABEYANCE’

Bargari gurdwara manager Kulwinder Singh, who is a complainant in one of the sacrilege cases, filed reply opposing the CBI’s request to keep its closure report in abeyance. He submitted that the report should be sent back to the agency which may look into the cases based on its earlier investigation as well.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 01:41 IST