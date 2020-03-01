e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Barnala: Farmer union protests against Delhi riots, blocks tracks

Barnala: Farmer union protests against Delhi riots, blocks tracks

Activists of Punjab Students Union, Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union and Naujawan Bharat Sabha also joined the agitation.

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Barnala
Hindustantimes
         

Members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) blocked rail tracks here on Sunday to protest against Delhi violence that erupted over clash between pro and anti-CAA protesters. Activists of Punjab Students Union, Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union and Naujawan Bharat Sabha also joined the agitation.

BKU (Ugrahan) district president Chamkaur Singh said, “The violence in Delhi is one of the worst against a particular community. We blocked the Bathinda-Ambala track to register our strong protest against those who indulged in such hatred that took many lives.”

However, rail traffic was not affected as no train was scheduled to cross the area during the protest that lasted four hours. However, road commuters felt harassed as they had to take detours.

“Even (Arvind) Kejriwal remained silent on the violence. He has proved that he is a B-team member of the BJP,” Chamkaur Singh said.

BKU (Ugrahan) state senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke said, “Those who indulged in Delhi riots were supposed to be behind bars. But they are roaming scot-free and may provoke violence once again. So, our protest is to remind the government at Delhi to nip the evil.”

Another leader Gurcharan Singh said, “We want communal peace and harmony all over the country. The government, instead of focusing on communal disturbances, should concentrate on framing better economic policies.”

tags
top news
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities