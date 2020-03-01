Barnala: Farmer union protests against Delhi riots, blocks tracks

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:11 IST

Members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) blocked rail tracks here on Sunday to protest against Delhi violence that erupted over clash between pro and anti-CAA protesters. Activists of Punjab Students Union, Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union and Naujawan Bharat Sabha also joined the agitation.

BKU (Ugrahan) district president Chamkaur Singh said, “The violence in Delhi is one of the worst against a particular community. We blocked the Bathinda-Ambala track to register our strong protest against those who indulged in such hatred that took many lives.”

However, rail traffic was not affected as no train was scheduled to cross the area during the protest that lasted four hours. However, road commuters felt harassed as they had to take detours.

“Even (Arvind) Kejriwal remained silent on the violence. He has proved that he is a B-team member of the BJP,” Chamkaur Singh said.

BKU (Ugrahan) state senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke said, “Those who indulged in Delhi riots were supposed to be behind bars. But they are roaming scot-free and may provoke violence once again. So, our protest is to remind the government at Delhi to nip the evil.”

Another leader Gurcharan Singh said, “We want communal peace and harmony all over the country. The government, instead of focusing on communal disturbances, should concentrate on framing better economic policies.”