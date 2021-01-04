Barricades breached in Rewari

cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:54 IST

Farmers agitating on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Bhudla-Sangwari village in Rewari for the past three days removed the barricades placed by police to restrict their movement on Sunday. They were joined by protesters from Tikri.

The police used tear gas shells to disperse the agitators when they reached Masani barrage near Dharuhera. As per the farmers, cops stopped them initially, but later allowed them to move ahead.

Farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) also reached the Shahjahanpur-Khera border in Rajasthan from Tikri while taking out ‘Chetna Yatra

Hooda khap begins march towards Tikri border

Hundreds of farmers associated with Hooda khap on Sunday started a march towards Tikri border from here on their tractor trailers. Hooda khap is considered one of the most-influential khap bodies in Haryana, especially in state’s Deswali belt.

Om Prakash Hooda, head of the khap, said they have started the tractor march to enter the national capital on January 26 and take part in a ‘tractor parade’ if their two demands are not met.

“We have installed tricolour on our tractors in advance to take part in the tractor parade on the Republic Day if the government does accede to our demands,” he added.

Another leader, Krishan Hooda, said supporters of their khap and other farmers of their region will make arrangements of essential items from their villages for the protesters.

“This is the do or die situation for farmers. The government should talk to the farmers with an open heart, otherwise they will have to face dire consequences. We will only return if the government accepts our demands,” he added.