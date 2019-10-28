e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Bathinda’s shoe-shiner croons his way to Indian Idol’s top 15

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:57 IST
Sachin Kumar
Sachin Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The shoe shine boy has reached another milestone in the popular TV show Indian Idol by making it to the top 15. Leaving the judges and audience stunned with his power packed performance from Day One, Bathinda’s Sunny won his second ‘golden mike’ on Saturday night with his rendition of legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Mera piya ghar aya’.

As the story of this self-taught singer from humble beginnings went viral, the likes of cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar and business tycoon Anand Mahindra also shared the Sunny’s story on social media.

Sharing a video clip of the 21-year-old singer’s performance on Twitter, Mahindra, on Sunday, challenged the public to stay dry-eyed. He wrote: “Diwali is the perfect day to learn about people who rise. A friend sent me this saying he was in tears watching it. Find the whole clip on YouTube & I challenge you to remain dry-eyed. TV & social media have done us a great service: Discovering talent in the humblest locations”.

Speaking to Hindustan Times over the phone from Mumbai, Sunny said he was happy he had performed well in the show and will focus on doing better in the competition. “I do sing all kinds of songs but I love singing qawwalis,” he said.

In his first performance in the audition for Indian Idol, Sunny sang another of Khan’s greats– Afreen Afreen–which earned him his first ‘golden mic’.

Having had no formal training in singing, Sunny was inspired by his father Nanak Ram who used to sing at fairs. After his death, the adolescent had to drop out of school after class 6, and to make ends meet, he also took to shining shoes outside the Interstate bus terminus in Bathinda, while his mother Soma Devi sells balloons. The family lives in a two-room house with a makeshift kitchen in Amarpura Basti.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 22:57 IST

top news
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Boris Johnson asks EU to rule out further Brexit delay after January 2020
Boris Johnson asks EU to rule out further Brexit delay after January 2020
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities