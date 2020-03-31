Bathinda villagers stop jeep ‘transporting liquor’

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:22 IST

Residents of Mahi Nangal village on Monday stopped a jeep that was allegedly transporting liquor despite curfew in state to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on the social media in which the villagers can be seen stopping a jeep laden with liquor boxes.

Villagers said that no liquor vends exist in the village but a resident, working in connivance with liquor traders, sells liquor from his home.

Villager Hardeep Singh said it’s shocking that despite curfew, a jeep laden with liquor had come to the village.

He said that the driver of the jeep took the vehicle back after the villagers raised an alarm, but came back on Tuesday morning and some Punjab Police officials were also accompanying them. Even on Tuesday morning they were made to retreat.

Talwandi Sabo station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector (SI) Navpreet Singh said an employee of the liquor trader has alleged that some villagers attacked him. Police will act once his statement is recorded.

The SHO said that no complaint was received from the villagers regarding transportation of liquor and veracity of the video is yet to be verified.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said that he is looking into the matter.