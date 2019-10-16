Become scholars of Abhijit’s repute: Guv to LU students

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:03 IST

62ND CONVOCATION Anandiben Patel exhorts scholars to aspire for university medals and not gold in dowry

Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday urged students to excel academically and win gold medals instead of asking gold as party of dowry.

She was addressing the 62nd convocation of the Lucknow University here.

“I feel very sad when I hear people demanding dowry. Despite it being banned, even parents of bright girls are forced to arrange dowry for their marriage,” said the governor while urging students to not to marry men who show greed for dowry.

“I want all of you to take a pledge to not demand dowry from the girl you marry. Win gold (medals) in University but don’t ask for gold as dowry,” she told the male students.

For the female students, her advice was, “Most of the medals today are won by girl students. This shows how intelligent and bright you are. You should decline to marry a person who demand dowry and parents of such girls must support their decision.”

She also stressed on the need of family support for success of female students. “As a society we must regard the families that motivate their daughters to study and get ahead in life. Such families must also be credited for success of their daughters,” she said.

Praising Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, the Indian-born American economist who has been awarded Nobel Prize of economics along with his wife Esther Dufio and Micheal Kremar, the governor said, “Abhijit and his wife Esther worked extensively on ways to alleviate poverty. They have tried to answer questions related with economic development. The students who won medals here today must learn from them and aspire to become scholars of global repute like them.”

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma congratulated the varsity administration for completing 99 years of existence. “The convocation is not end of education but the beginning of a new chapter where you put in use whatever you have learnt from teachers. The process of life learning starts from here,” he said.

Varisty’s alumni NITI Ayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar and ISRO scientist Ritu Karidhal along with vice chancellor SP Singh and the governor conferred medal and degrees to student during the convocation.

A total of 196 medals and 40,035 degrees were conferred to students at the function. Of the total degrees, a record 24,576 (62.78%) were awarded to female students.

Monika Saxena of Hindi department, who won gold medal at the convocation said, “It is one of the kind of experience to be part of the convocation. I felt honoured to have received medals from the dignitaries. I will cherish this moment all through my life.”

The students who were awarded medals wore traditional Indian attire as per varsity’s guidelines. While female students were seen in maroon-coloured saree, male students donned kurta of same shade and a cream coloured stole.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 00:03 IST