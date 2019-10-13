BEHBAL KALAN POLICE FIRING No justice even after 4 years, say victims’ kin

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2019

FARIDKOT Even after four years of the Behbal Kalan police firing in which two Sikh protestors were killed, the families of the victims say justice has not been delivered to them.

They say they have been left “disillusioned” by the state government and political parties which raise the issues of sacrilege and police firing during elections and forget these immediately thereafter.

Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village had died in police firing on October 14, 2015, while protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.

Besides, many people were seriously injured. They had joined the villagers in holding a demonstration at Behbal Kalan bus stand to protest against the sacrilege incident at Bargari on October 12.

Disappointed over delay in delivering justice, Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, said political parties are playing politics in the name of providing justice. “The sacrilege and police firing incidents have been raised during elections to lure voters only. Even four years after losing my father, I am waiting for justice to be delivered. Those who are responsible for this are roaming freely. Even the cops who were booked in the case are out on bail. But I will continue to fight until justice is not delivered,” he said.

“The state government has gone soft over the issue after the Lok Sabha polls. Moreover, the SIT (special investigation team) is yet to file the complete chargesheet in the Behbal Kalan firing case. We are going to hold ‘shaheedi samagam’ at Bargari on Monday and protest against the state government. We will observe it as a black day,” he added.

Gurjeet’s father Sadhu Singh said, “I have lost hope that the government would provide justice to my innocent son, who was killed by the police. My faith is in God now. Only God will provide us justice. The proceedings in the court are being continuously delayed, as the matter is mostly adjourned without any significant progress.”

Recalling the incident, Gurdit Singh, one of those injured in police firing at Behbal Kalan, said, “We were shocked how senior police officials led the firing. We were sitting and protesting peacefully. In no time, hundreds of cops started beating us and resorted to lathicharge. They opened fire, claiming two innocent lives. The incident jolts me till date as I saw people lying in blood.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:42 IST