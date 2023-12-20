close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / 10-year-old raped by two boys in Karnataka’s Kalburgi: Police

10-year-old raped by two boys in Karnataka’s Kalburgi: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Dec 20, 2023 07:02 AM IST

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knife point by two boys aged 16 and 14 in Kalburgi district. The incident came to light when she told her parents. The boys have been produced before the juvenile justice board. Further investigation is underway.

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys at knife point in Kalburgi district, police said on Tuesday, adding that the boys aged 16 and 14 are studying in 10 and 9 standards, respectively, in a local school.

The parents of the survivor, both construction workers were in Mumbai for work when the incident took place. (Representational use)
The parents of the survivor, both construction workers were in Mumbai for work when the incident took place. (Representational use)

According to the police, the boys and the survivor are neighbours and the incident came to light when she narrated her ordeal to her parents. The parents, both construction workers who migrated to Mumbai for work, came back after receiving the information and filed a police complaint on Monday.

“We have registered a case under the protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act and produced the two accused before the district juvenile justice board” Kalagi police sub-inspector Vishwanath told HT. He said the survivor and boys were subjected to medical examination and further investigation is underway.

The incident occurred on December 10 at the girl’s house. Police said the boys went to the house of the survivor situated near their house when she was alone. They even threatened the victim with life if she told anyone about the incident. The accused even video graphed the incident.

Police officers said that they had taken the mobile phones of the accused into custody and would send them for an FSL examination.

According to police, the parents of the two accused also work as labourers in the village.

They said we would record the statements under Crpc 164 tomorrow and initiate further action, police officers familiar with the development said.

